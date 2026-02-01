Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Stock Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $102,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,716,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 68.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,199,000 after purchasing an additional 534,904 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,274,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,880,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,208,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,509,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $134.56 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Stories

