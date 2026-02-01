Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 80,701 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,701 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 39.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $268.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.76 and a 200-day moving average of $221.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

