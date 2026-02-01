Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 161,798 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 238,421 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Down 0.6%

VWDRY opened at $9.98 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Vestas Wind Systems AS alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 5.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank raised Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems AS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on VWDRY

Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long?term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.