Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) vs. Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Head to Head Analysis

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Caspian Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -5.15% -19.72% -8.81% Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Caspian Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $74.15 million 0.87 -$4.12 million ($0.12) -17.25 Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caspian Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Volatility & Risk

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caspian Services has a beta of 18.06, suggesting that its share price is 1,706% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dawson Geophysical and Caspian Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

About Caspian Services

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

