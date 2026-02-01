Comparing Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) & Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Avolta has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avolta and Viking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avolta $15.33 billion 0.58 $117.00 million N/A N/A Viking $5.33 billion 5.99 $152.33 million $2.14 33.71

Viking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avolta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avolta and Viking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avolta 0 1 0 1 3.00 Viking 1 5 11 0 2.59

Viking has a consensus price target of $67.19, indicating a potential downside of 6.87%. Given Viking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viking is more favorable than Avolta.

Profitability

This table compares Avolta and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avolta N/A N/A N/A Viking 15.53% 716.92% 9.82%

Summary

Viking beats Avolta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, border, downtown and hotel shops, railway stations and other, cruise liners and ferries, seaports, and motorways in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. Avolta AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

