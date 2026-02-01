Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $282.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.48 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

In other Home BancShares news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,894.80. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Home BancShares by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

