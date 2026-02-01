Analysts Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Target Price at $53.80

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,880,000 after buying an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 22.56%. Research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The company’s core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.

