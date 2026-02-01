Analysts Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Target Price at $53.80

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.
Several analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $52.05.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 22.56%. Research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.81%.
About TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Chico, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. Offering a full suite of deposit accounts, lending solutions and digital banking tools, TriCo Bancshares combines personalized service with modern technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
The company’s core products and services include commercial and consumer lending, deposit and cash management solutions, mortgage banking, and agricultural financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TriCo Bancshares
- Stock market legend warns: “An Ominous Day Is Coming for the Markets…”
- Another reason you need to own gold… [running out]
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- NEW: Gold makes history
- Deutsche Bank Just Raised Their Gold Target to $6,000
Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.