Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Head to Head Comparison

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme and BRC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.67 billion 0.32 $3.10 million ($2.99) -1.05 BRC $391.49 million 0.53 -$2.95 million ($0.14) -5.93

Profitability

Krispy Kreme has higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krispy Kreme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Krispy Kreme and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -33.27% -5.13% -1.67% BRC -2.86% -11.48% -2.60%

Volatility and Risk

Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Krispy Kreme and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 3 5 3 0 2.00 BRC 1 1 2 0 2.25

Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus target price of $5.59, suggesting a potential upside of 77.32%. BRC has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 181.16%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Krispy Kreme.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of BRC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats BRC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

