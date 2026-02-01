fuboTV (FUBO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $1.4490 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

fuboTV Price Performance

FUBO opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $764.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 138,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $438,459.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,563,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,702.80. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 170,585 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $539,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,310.48. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 610,095 shares of company stock worth $1,818,811 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

