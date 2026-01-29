Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 35.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $491.27.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $597.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $584.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.06. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $628.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,751,625. The trade was a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total value of $394,580.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 646,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,694,426.96. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,695 shares of company stock valued at $205,718,239. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

