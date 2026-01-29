Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 131,926 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,926 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,902,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,478,000 after buying an additional 255,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,094,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,030 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,627,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,395,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 2.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,771.12. This trade represents a 62.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.