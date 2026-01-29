Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,004 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after buying an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $2,270,157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,165,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,980,000 after purchasing an additional 950,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

