Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 190 shares, an increase of 804.8% from the December 31st total of 21 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Signify Trading Down 1.5%

Signify stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Signify has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

About Signify

Signify N.V. (OTCMKTS: PHPPY) is a global leader in lighting solutions, specializing in connected LED products, systems and services. Originating from the lighting division of Koninklijke Philips N.V., the company began operations as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 under the name Signify. Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Signify leverages over a century of lighting innovation and maintains a broad portfolio of conventional and LED-based solutions tailored to both professional and consumer markets.

Signify’s core product offerings include LED lamps and luminaires, smart lighting systems such as Philips Hue, and Internet of Things–enabled platforms that enable energy-efficient, customizable illumination.

