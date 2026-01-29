Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Up 531.6% in January

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,122 shares, an increase of 531.6% from the December 31st total of 1,761 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 505.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 505.5 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

NXPRF opened at $156.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.24. Nexans has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $161.73.

About Nexans

Nexans is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of cable and connectivity solutions. The company develops a broad portfolio of copper and optical?fiber cables for power transmission, telecommunications and data networks, as well as specialty cables for transportation, industry and renewable energy applications. Its product range includes low-, medium- and high-voltage power cables, submarine cables for offshore wind and interconnections, building wires, and fiber-optic systems for high-speed communications.

Established in 2000 following a demerger from the cable activities of Alcatel, Nexans traces its origins to more than a century of technological innovation in wire and cable engineering.

