Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 1394767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $768,234.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,264.40. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 335.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

