Analyzing Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Solventum and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solventum 18.13% 28.01% 7.17% GeneDx 0.52% 20.22% 11.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solventum and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solventum 1 6 7 0 2.43 GeneDx 1 3 6 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solventum currently has a consensus target price of $90.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. GeneDx has a consensus target price of $138.13, indicating a potential upside of 44.95%. Given GeneDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Solventum.

61.7% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Solventum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solventum and GeneDx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solventum $8.25 billion 1.61 $478.00 million $8.68 8.83 GeneDx $305.45 million 9.02 -$52.29 million $0.09 1,058.78

Solventum has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. Solventum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Solventum has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx beats Solventum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

