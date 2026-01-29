ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) vs. Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Financial Analysis

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atossa Genetics and ADM Tronics Unlimited”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$25.50 million ($0.24) -2.57 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.20 million 1.46 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics.

12.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atossa Genetics and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 2 0 2 1 2.40 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atossa Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 927.47%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -49.42% -44.76% ADM Tronics Unlimited -3.87% -15.66% -5.89%

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It also develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

