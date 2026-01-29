Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.5385.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $129.66 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.74 and a beta of 2.66.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $7,658,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,892,502 shares in the company, valued at $289,855,606.32. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $56,680,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,276,000. This trade represents a 48.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 822,460 shares of company stock worth $124,493,784 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

