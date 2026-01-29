Critical Review: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Casio Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -70.23% -73.33% -43.89% Casio Computer 4.89% 4.06% 2.68%

Risk and Volatility

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Casio Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIO-key International and Casio Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

26.5% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and Casio Computer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $6.93 million 1.15 -$4.30 million ($1.04) -0.71 Casio Computer $1.72 billion 1.20 $53.22 million $3.71 23.35

Casio Computer has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casio Computer beats BIO-key International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Casio Computer

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

