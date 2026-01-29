Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $833.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.31.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $508.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 201.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,386,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 926,553 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,165,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 504,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.