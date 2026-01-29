Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWLIF. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.5%

About Great-West Lifeco

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol GWLIF, is a Canadian-based financial services holding company. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, it operates as a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation and offers a broad range of insurance, retirement, and investment solutions. The company traces its heritage to the founding of Great-West Life Assurance Company in 1891 and was organized as a distinct holding entity in 2003 to oversee its growing global operations.

The firm’s primary lines of business include life, health and group insurance, as well as retirement savings products and employee benefit plans.

