Critical Survey: ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) versus theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -889.92% ZKH Group -1.97% -5.72% -2.72%

Volatility and Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of -1.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZKH Group has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for theglobe.com and ZKH Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZKH Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and ZKH Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A ZKH Group $1.20 billion 0.47 -$37.28 million ($0.15) -23.03

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZKH Group.

Summary

ZKH Group beats theglobe.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

