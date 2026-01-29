Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.2222.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inventiva

Inventiva Trading Down 0.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

IVA opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Inventiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Inventiva by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.