ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) Short Interest Update

ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 155,192 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the December 31st total of 725,304 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZOOZ Power stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) by 1,122,810.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.77% of ZOOZ Power worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZOOZ opened at $0.47 on Thursday. ZOOZ Power has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

ZOOZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZOOZ Power in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised ZOOZ Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ZOOZ Power in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZOOZ Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021.

