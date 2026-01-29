Analysts Set Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Target Price at C$16.25

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canfor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canfor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$14.74 on Monday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$10.86 and a 52 week high of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.72.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

