Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$191.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$184.00.
BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. CIBC cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$239.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$250.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.4%
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.