Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$191.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$184.00.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. CIBC cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$239.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$250.83.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$248.71 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$71.79 and a 52-week high of C$276.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$237.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$199.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

