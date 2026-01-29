Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,800.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$5,600.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,260.00 to C$4,668.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,481.14.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSU

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,640.06 on Monday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,571.31 and a one year high of C$5,300.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3,195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3,840.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In other news, insider Barry Alan Symons sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,304.25, for a total transaction of C$8,260,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$188,342,250. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.