Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of GBX opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $706.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emissary Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

