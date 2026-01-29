Atossa Genetics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 2nd (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 2nd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 30th.

Atossa Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Atossa Genetics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atossa Genetics from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atossa Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atossa Genetics by 1,294.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Atossa Genetics by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.

