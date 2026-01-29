Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. UBS Group upgraded Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $14.13 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Air Canada had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.