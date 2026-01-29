Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Drops By 76.6%

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 546 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the December 31st total of 2,335 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DHSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

About Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF

The Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (DHSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US equities of any market capitalization. It aims to mitigate downside risk and provide upside potential through options and options spread DHSB was launched on Feb 14, 2025 and is issued by Day Hagan.

