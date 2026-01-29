Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Drops By 76.6%

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 546 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the December 31st total of 2,335 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,774 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA DHSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.
About Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF
