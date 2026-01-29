Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Drops By 73.9%

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,434 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 82,184 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,730,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,260. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

