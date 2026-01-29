Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,007 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the December 31st total of 870,636 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 864,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 864,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGDG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 1,078,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1841 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
