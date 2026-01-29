Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,007 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the December 31st total of 870,636 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 864,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 864,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 1,078,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1841 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

