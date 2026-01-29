Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,593 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 18,377 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BTOP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.20 and a beta of 2.73. Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.6862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 238.0%. Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -41,620.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

About Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:BTOP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 23.43% of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. BTOP was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

