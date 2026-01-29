Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR) Short Interest Down 84.8% in January

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,042 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 13,422 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEMR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. 84,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,386. Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMR. MFA Wealth Services lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000.

About Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (FEMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of issuers in emerging markets. The fund aims for growth of capital FEMR was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

