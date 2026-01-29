SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,752 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 8,708 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FISR remained flat at $25.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs classified within favorable sectors. FISR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

