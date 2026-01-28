AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 443 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the December 31st total of 11,077 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 4,873.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 373.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period.

Get AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF alerts:

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LRGC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,063. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $728.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03.

About AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk. LRGC was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.