FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS) Short Interest Update

FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 150 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 2,599 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FEUS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756. FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund

The FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (FEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a principles-based index of US-listed large-cap companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. FEUS was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by FlexShares.

