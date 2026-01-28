FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS) Short Interest Update

FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 150 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 2,599 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of FEUS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756. FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.
About FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.