Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Up 35.7% – Time to Buy?

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) was up 35.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 2,419,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,098,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

