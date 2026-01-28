Financial Contrast: TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) versus Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) and TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and TAT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun -4.29% 7.70% 4.53% TAT Technologies 9.08% 11.10% 8.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of TAT Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Ducommun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ducommun has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAT Technologies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ducommun and TAT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 2 5 0 2.71 TAT Technologies 0 1 6 1 3.00

Ducommun currently has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. TAT Technologies has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than TAT Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and TAT Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $786.55 million 2.11 $31.50 million ($2.34) -47.39 TAT Technologies $172.53 million 3.78 $11.17 million $1.33 39.02

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than TAT Technologies. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAT Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TAT Technologies beats Ducommun on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

