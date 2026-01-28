GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. GBank Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.89%.The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBFH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. 39,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of -1.02. GBank Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

In related news, Director Charles William Jr. Griege bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,464,823.70. This represents a 7.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $137,703.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at $132,932.13. This trade represents a 50.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GBank Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GBank Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GBank Financial by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of GBank Financial by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

GBFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

