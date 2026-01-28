SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

NYSE:SLG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. 1,469,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,363.36 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,900.00%.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $986,701.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,591.20. This represents a 69.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $67,588.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,927.15. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $245,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

