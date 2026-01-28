Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $613.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of MUR opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.
Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped estimates — Murphy reported $0.14 EPS for Q4, beating consensus and signaling better-than-expected profitability on a per?share basis (helpful for sentiment). Murphy Oil (MUR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike announced — the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35/share (annualized $1.40), payable March 2; that increases yield and supports income-focused holders. Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst target lift — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $32 (equal weight), a modest vote of confidence that may limit downside. Murphy Oil price target raised by Wells Fargo
- Neutral Sentiment: Company release & guidance — Murphy published its full Business Wire results and a quarterly stockholder update including preliminary reserves and 2026 capex/production guidance; these details will matter to investors parsing mid?term growth and cash allocation. Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed and profitability metrics weakened — total Q4 revenue fell short of estimates (~$613M vs. ~$640M expected), net income and cash from operations declined sharply year?over?year, operating profit fell ~29% and liabilities rose; these are tangible headwinds for valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Miss, EPS Beats Estimate; Net Income Falls Sharply
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst outlook and recent underweights — some major firms (Barclays, Morgan Stanley) have underweight/negative stances and price targets vary widely (median ~$30.5), adding uncertainty to near?term analyst support. Analyst ratings and price targets summary
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.
Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.
