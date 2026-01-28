Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $613.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MUR opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

