Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Issues Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 255,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Cecil W. Jones bought 8,500 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $295,035.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,129.39. The trade was a 201.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OBK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Origin Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: OBK) is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

