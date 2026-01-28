MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.2501. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 5,276 shares trading hands.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that operates primarily in property and casualty insurance while also offering life, reinsurance and risk management services. The group underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products designed to protect against motor, fire, marine, casualty, liability and specialty risks, and it provides related services such as claims handling, underwriting, and loss-prevention consulting.

The group’s operating structure comprises multiple subsidiaries that serve distinct market functions, including well-known domestic insurers such as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, along with affiliated businesses that provide reinsurance, asset management and risk consulting services.

