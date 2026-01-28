General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $366.62, but opened at $351.79. General Dynamics shares last traded at $356.8470, with a volume of 729,675 shares.

General Dynamics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $381.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.70.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,265,349,000 after purchasing an additional 677,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,900,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,525,000 after purchasing an additional 863,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,776,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Articles

