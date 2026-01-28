CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.40, but opened at $61.50. CSL shares last traded at $63.1650, with a volume of 4,939 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29.

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

