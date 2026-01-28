MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.2050, with a volume of 240768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDXG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.38%.The business had revenue of $113.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 58,300 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $432,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 236,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,406.44. The trade was a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

