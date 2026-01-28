Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.72, but opened at $102.30. Starbucks shares last traded at $98.0930, with a volume of 11,793,784 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

