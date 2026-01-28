Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.00. Nidec shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 269 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nidec Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

